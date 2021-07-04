Global Information | Russia-Turkey Family members Display That Partnership With NATO Participants Is Imaginable: Kremlin | LatestLY

Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky [Russia], July 4 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia’s family members with Turkey end up that partnership can and must be constructed even with NATO individuals, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated Sunday.

“Turkey is a NATO nation, however on the identical time, our relationships with Turkey are an instance of the truth that partnership even with NATO individuals is conceivable and wanted,” Peskov stated in an interview aired on Rossiya 1 channel.

“Russia has all the time been concerned about construction positive family members with NATO … It’s conceivable and important to talk even with the North Atlantic Treaty Group, as a result of most effective in discussion can one correctly keep in touch its considerations to the counterpart,” the spokesman defined. (ANI/Sputnik)

