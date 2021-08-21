Global Information: Taliban attacked Indian squaddies returning to India, squaddies advised the entire tale to the circle of relatives

Global Information: The Taliban attacked the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) body of workers who had been part of the Indian Military in Afghanistan and had been leaving the rustic. Those squaddies who returned from the war-torn nation have shared their horrific revel in with their members of the family. Shaila Okay., aunt of Ravi Nilagar, a jawan related to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), who returned to India safely from Afghanistan 5 days in the past. Nilagar has shared some data given to him through Ravi associated with Taliban’s assault on Indian squaddies.Additionally Learn – Uma Bharti said- Kalyan Singh used to make a choice the trail of braveness, now not flattery and conspiracy

"Ravi advised us that after 200 of them had been being evacuated from Afghanistan, Taliban terrorists attacked his birthday celebration," he stated. When the warriors had been at the aircraft, the Taliban additionally attempted to prevent them. Additionally they took away his assets. Ravi was once deeply saddened that he had misplaced all his assets, however the circle of relatives consoled him through pronouncing that his secure go back is the whole lot to him. He stated, he (Ravi) is in quarantine and can go back house after 20 days for vacations.

Ravi was once doing accountability in Afghanistan for two years. In the meantime, the circle of relatives of Tanveen, a Sandur resident of Bellary residing in Afghanistan with Afghan husband Syed Jalal, has been effectively rescued and they have got returned safely from Afghanistan. Tanveen's father Abdul Sattar stated that the Indian Embassy has showed his go back. Tanveen met Syed Jalal right through her engineering research and so they were given married in 2018. They're attaining New Delhi on Saturday or Sunday.

Teresa Cresta, a nun from Mangaluru, has despatched a voice message to her colleagues that she is returning safely from Afghanistan. Teresa had long gone to Afghanistan thru an Italian NGO and was once in command of an institute for mentally challenged kids. He advised colleagues on the Sister of Charity Institute that an Italian NGO had organized for his departure from Afghanistan. Then again, in the meanwhile, his talk over with to India has been postponed, as there's an environment of chaos on the Kabul airport and access is particular. He has additionally stated within the audio that he has already registered with the Indian Embassy and they're making preparations for his secure go back. (IANS Hindi)