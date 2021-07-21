Global Information | Tear Gasoline Fired All the way through Vaccine Protest In Greece | LatestLY

Athens, Jul 22 (AP) Police used tear fuel and water cannons to disperse protesters who collected in Athens to oppose coronavirus vaccination necessities proposed by way of the Greek govt.

The demonstration in entrance of the parliament development on Wednesday happened hours after the federal government submitted law to make COVID-19 vaccinations obligatory for workers at nursing houses and care amenities.

Below the draft invoice, team of workers participants might be suspended with out pay beginning in mid-August in the event that they fail to conform.

Officials fired the tear fuel and water cannons after protesters tried to wreck via a police cordon.

A number of thousand other folks additionally joined a protest rally in Greece’s second-largest town, Thessaloniki. (AP)

(That is an unedited and auto-generated tale from Syndicated Information feed, LatestLY Group of workers would possibly not have changed or edited the content material frame)