Global Information | Teenager Who Recorded Floyd’s Arrest Loses Uncle In Police Crash | LatestLY

Minneapolis, Jul 7 (AP) {The teenager} who recorded the closing moments of George Floyd’s lifestyles in a video that helped release an international protest motion in opposition to racial injustice mentioned her uncle has died in a crash involving a Minneapolis police automotive.

Darnella Frazier mentioned in a Fb submit that Leneal Lamont Frazier died early Tuesday after his automobile was once struck through the squad automotive that police mentioned was once pursuing some other motive force connected to a number of robberies.

Frazier was once no longer concerned within the pursuit and his niece wondered why police had been engaging in a high-speed chase on a residential street.

“Every other black guy misplaced his lifestyles within the arms of the police!” Frazier wrote.

“Minneapolis police has price my entire circle of relatives a large loss … lately has been an afternoon filled with heartbreak and unhappiness.”

In step with police, the squad automotive and two different automobiles collided about 12:30 a.m. after the suspect fled from a site visitors prevent. The driving force of one of the crucial different automobiles was once taken to North Memorial Well being in Robbinsdale, the place he later died. The officer concerned within the crash was once handled at a clinic.

As of Wednesday morning, police and the clinical examiner’s place of work hadn’t launched the identify of the person who died.

The officer was once pursuing a motive force who was once in a automobile connected to a carjacking and to robberies at quite a lot of companies, mentioned Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder. The suspect remained at huge, Elder mentioned.

Darnell Frazier was once 17 when she recorded the arrest of Floyd, a 46-year-old Black guy, on Would possibly 25, 2020. Former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, who held his knee to Floyd’s neck as Floyd was once handcuffed and face down in the street, was once convicted and sentenced to 22 1/2 years in jail. The 3 different former officials who had been on the scene are because of stand trial in March. All 4 additionally face federal civil rights fees.

Frazier testified at Chauvin’s trial that she was once strolling to a nook grocery retailer to get snacks together with her then-9-year-old cousin when she noticed a person being pinned to the pavement, “terrified, scared, begging for his lifestyles,” so she pulled out her cell phone and started recording.

She was once given a different quotation through the Pulitzer Prizes closing month for her recording. (AP)

