Global Information | UN: 17 Presumed Useless After Migrant Boat Capsizes Off Libya | LatestLY

Cairo, Aug 24 (AP) A ship crowed with dozens of migrants capsized off Libya, and no less than 17 folks had been presumed lifeless, a U.N. migration authentic stated Monday. It used to be the most recent crisis within the Mediterranean Sea involving migrants searching for a greater lifestyles in Europe.

The coincidence took place Sunday evening off the western the town of Zuwara, stated Safa Msehli, a spokeswoman for the World Group for Migration.

Additionally Learn | Pakistan Police Arrest 126 Other folks in Attack Case of YouTuber Lady in Lahore on Independence Day.

She stated round 70 migrants had been at the rubber boat and the Libyan coast guard controlled to rescue 51 Egyptians. One frame used to be recovered and no less than 16 different migrants had been lacking and assumed to have drowned, Msehli stated.

The capsizing used to be the most recent sea crisis off the Libyan coast involving Europe-bound migrants. Round 80 migrants had been presumed lifeless in two separate shipwrecks off Libya final month.

Additionally Learn | Igor Vovkovinskiy Dies: Tallest Guy in US Dies Because of Center Illness at 38 in Minnesota.

There was a spike in crossings and tried crossings from Libya in contemporary months. Amnesty World has stated that within the first six months of this yr, greater than 7,000 folks intercepted at sea had been forcibly returned to detention camps in Libya.

The deadliest shipwreck to this point this yr happened April 22 off Libya, when 130 folks drowned in spite of the send sending more than one misery calls.

Libya has in recent times emerged because the dominant transit level for migrants fleeing struggle and poverty in Africa and the Heart East. The oil-rich nation plunged into chaos following a NATO-backed rebellion that toppled and killed longtime autocrat Moammar Gadhafi in 2011.

Rights teams and officers at U.N. businesses that paintings with migrants and refugees have for years cited survivor testimony about systematic abuse in detention camps in Libya. Those come with allegations of compelled exertions, beatings, rapes and torture. The abuse regularly accompanies efforts to extort cash from households ahead of migrants are allowed to go away Libya on traffickers’ boats. (AP)

(That is an unedited and auto-generated tale from Syndicated Information feed, thenewstrace Personnel won’t have changed or edited the content material frame)