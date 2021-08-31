Global Information | US To Transfer Afghanistan Diplomatic Project To Qatar: Blinken | LatestLY

Washington DC [US], August 31 (ANI): America is shifting its Afghanistan diplomatic project to Qatar, mentioned Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday (native time).

“First, we constructed a brand new group to lend a hand lead this new project. As of these days, we suspended our diplomatic presence in Kabul and transferred our operations to Doha, Qatar, which can quickly be officially notified to Congress. Given the unsure safety surroundings and political state of affairs in Afghanistan, it was once the prudent step to take,” Blinken mentioned in remarks on the State Division.

Blinken mentioned that in the intervening time, the United States will use this publish in Doha to “arrange our international relations with Afghanistan, together with consular affairs, administrating humanitarian help, and dealing with allies, companions and regional and global stakeholders to coordinate our engagement and messaging to the Taliban,” CNN reported.

The secretary of state thanked the United States’ allies and companions for his or her contribution in Afghanistan.

“This operation was once a world undertaking in each and every manner. Many nations stepped up with powerful contributions on the airlift together with running on the airport. Some are actually serving as transit nations permitting evacuees to be processed on their option to the general vacation spot. Others agreed to resettle Afghan refugees completely and we are hoping extra will achieve this within the days and weeks forward. We’re really thankful for his or her beef up. Now, US army flights have ended and our troops have departed Afghanistan,” he mentioned.

Blinken mentioned that State Division believes there may be “a small choice of American citizens, beneath 200 and most likely nearer to 100, who stay in Afghanistan and wish to go away.”

“We’re looking to resolve precisely what number of. We’re going via manifests and calling and texting via our lists,” Blinken mentioned. The highest US diplomat famous that there are citizens of Afghanistan who’ve US passports who have been looking to resolve in the event that they will have to go away, reported CNN.

Secretary of State often known as the USA’ subsequent steps in Afghanistan “a brand new bankruptcy”.

“A brand new bankruptcy of The us’s engagement with Afghanistan has begun. It’s one wherein we will be able to lead with our international relations. The army project is over. A brand new diplomatic project has begun,” Bllinken mentioned.

“Our dedication to them, and to all American citizens in Afghanistan, and in every single place on this planet, continues,” Blinken mentioned, including that the State Division would lend a hand American citizens go away regardless of after they come to a decision that they need to leave.

Common Kenneth McKenzie, the top of the United States Central Command, made the withdrawal announcement at a Pentagon information briefing.

The ultimate flight, a big C-17 army shipping, took off from Hamid Karzai Global Airport. President Joe Biden set a time limit of August 31 for the withdrawal previous this 12 months. (ANI)

