Global Leaders Celebrate Biden-Harris Victory

Nationwide leaders world wide have welcomed the U.S. presidential election end result after a halting few days that noticed the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris ticket conquer the incumbent Donald Trump-Mike Pence duo.

“Congratulations, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Our two nations are shut mates, companions, and allies. We share a relationship that’s distinctive on the world stage. I’m actually trying ahead to working collectively and constructing on that with you each,” tweeted Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday.

“Canada and the US get pleasure from a rare relationship – one that’s distinctive on the world stage,” Trudeau stated in an expanded assertion.

“Our shared geography, frequent pursuits, deep private connections, and powerful financial ties make us shut mates, companions, and allies. We are going to additional construct on this basis as we proceed to maintain our folks secure and wholesome from the impacts of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, and work to advance peace and inclusion, financial prosperity, and local weather motion world wide.”

U.Okay. Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: “Congratulations to Joe Biden on his election as President of the US and to Kamala Harris on her historic achievement.

“The U.S. is our most vital ally and I look ahead to working carefully collectively on our shared priorities, from local weather change to commerce and safety.”

Johnson was significantly near outgoing President Donald Trump.

“The Individuals have chosen their President. Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris! We’ve got quite a bit to do to beat immediately’s challenges. Let’s work collectively!,” tweeted French President Emmanuel Macron.

“Congratulations @JoeBiden in your spectacular victory! Because the VP, your contribution to strengthening Indo-US relations was important and invaluable. I look ahead to working carefully collectively as soon as once more to take India-US relations to higher heights,” tweeted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi additionally loved an in depth relationship with outgoing President Trump. They endorsed one another at rallies within the U.S. and India.

Modi continued: “Heartiest congratulations @KamalaHarris! Your success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense delight not simply on your chittis, but in addition for all Indian-Individuals. I’m assured that the colourful India-US ties will get even stronger along with your assist and management.”

“Chitti” is the Tamil time period for aunt. Harris is of half Tamil heritage, an Indic tradition that’s sturdy in India, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Singapore, U.Okay., Canada and Western Europe.

“Congratulations! The Americans have made their resolution,” stated German Chancellor Angela Merkel. “I look ahead to working with President Biden. Our transatlantic friendship is indispensable if we’re to cope with the most important challenges of our time.”

“Congratulations to @JoeBiden on his election as President of the US of America. He ran a marketing campaign on the values that we in the UK share – decency, integrity, compassion and power,” tweeted Keir Starmer, chief of the U.Okay. Labour social gathering, the primary opposition to Johnson’s Conservative social gathering within the U.Okay. parliament.

“And I wish to congratulate @KamalaHarris on being elected Vice-President, the primary girl of color to take that position,” Starmer added.

“Their victory is one for hope and unity over dishonesty and division. Tens of millions of Individuals of all backgrounds and ages have come collectively to vote for a greater, extra optimistic future.”

“That is additionally an vital second for the world. It’s a probability to reassert America’s place as a drive for good on the world stage. A nation that may work with Britain and different allies to defeat this pandemic and struggle local weather change.”

“Joe Biden and the Democrats have all the time shared Labour’s values and the hyperlinks between our two events stay sturdy. I’m trying ahead to constructing on this and forging a fair stronger relationship between the U.Okay. and the usA.”