Globo’s Presents Feel-Good Telenovelas at MipCancun

Brazil’s Globo, Latin America’s greatest media firm, offered a brand new lineup of feel-good telenovelas at its MipCancun On-line Plus showcase Tuesday as an antidote to the raging world pandemic.

Citing a World Well being Group (WHO) survey, Globo gross sales supervisor Pablo Ghiglioni famous that the Covid-19 outbreak and subsequent restrictions have “impacted society’s well-being.” “Because the starting of the 12 months, there was a rise in circumstances of hysteria and despair in a number of nations around the globe,” he stated, quoting the report’s findings. Within the U.S. alone, 40% of the respondents stated they felt extra anxious whereas 20% felt extra depressed; one out of three felt extra alone per the survey, Ghiglioni continued.

Confronted with this “new regular,” audiences around the globe are searching for lighter, extra constructive, escapist content material, he attested.

Globo offered three telenovelas to suit that invoice: “The Unimaginable 90s,” “The Good Facet of Life!” and “All of the Ladies within the World” in addition to a sneak peek on upcoming telenovela, “A Mom’s Love.”

The collection will not be essentially new: “The Good Facet of Life!” was offered by Globo at Natpe in 2018. Their MipCancun highlight is, nevertheless an indication of 1 response to COVID-19 instances.

The Good Facet of Life!

“The Unimaginable 90s,” written by Izabel de Oliveira and Paula Amaral, and directed by Jorge Fernando, follows three former youngster stars who search to regain the glory of their childhood after they had successful musical band. Set within the Nineties, the telenovela gives a nostalgic look at the period amidst a story of sibling rivalry, romance, comedy and household.

Penned by Walcyr Carrasco and directed by Jorge Fernando, “The Good Facet of Life!” has been a scores hit in Portugal, Uruguay and Brazil. Happening within the Forties, the telenovela is impressed by the 1759 novel Candide, ou l’Optimisme by French thinker Voltaire whose protagonist, as soon as born, was torn from his mom who had him out of wedlock. He finds his soulmate whereas trying to find his mom. In the meantime, he poses a menace to her different heirs who’re bent on stopping a reunion at all prices.

An unique restricted collection written by Jorge Furtado and directed by Patricia Pedrosa for Globo’s SVOD service, Globoplay, “All of the Ladies within the World” pivots on a 40-year-old architect who’s satisfied that he can love a number of girls at as soon as. He will get his comeuppance when the girl he actually needs leaves the nation.

To cap its presentation, Globo confirmed a teaser for its upcoming telenovela, “A Mom´s Love,” penned by Manuela Dias (“Above Justice”) and directed by José Luiz Villamarim (“Brazil Avenue”). The story follows three moms whose lives are vastly completely different however who discover widespread floor by way of the love they’ve for his or her youngsters.