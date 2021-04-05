Gloria Henry Lifeless: ‘Dennis the Menace’ Mom was 98

Actor Gloria Henry, who superior from B films in the Nineteen Forties to an iconicTV mother on the CBS sitcom “Dennis the Menace,” died Saturday, someday after her 98th birthday.

Henry’s loss of life was revealed Sunday in an Instagram publish from her daughter, Erin Ellwood an inside designer and longtime manufacturing designer. “She was such an unimaginable girl in so some ways,” Ellwood wrote.

Henry performed Alice Mitchell, the endlessly affected person, shirtwaist dress-wearing mom of the mischievous title character created as a newspaper cartoon by Hank Ketcham. The TV collection adaptation ran from 1959 to 1963 with Jay North in the title position. Henry’s co-star Herbert Anderson additionally turned an iconic TV dad along with his horn rim glasses, sharp-angled fits and V-neck sweaters.

Henry maintained a gentle presence in TV by way of the mid-Nineteen Sixties. However there was an extended hole in her resume whereas she took day out from appearing to lift her three kids with architect Craig Ellwood, her husband of 28 years. She resurfaced in 1981 with a task in the TV film “The Brady Brides,” a sequel to a different traditional TV clan.

Henry logged visitor pictures on Nineteen Eighties and ’90s TV staples together with “Newhart,” “Simon & Simon,” “Silver Spoons,” “Dallas,” “Mr. Belvedere” and “Doogie Howser, M.D.” Her remaining credit score got here on a 2012 episode of “Parks and Recreation.”

Born in New Orleans, Henry moved to Los Angeles as an adolescent and commenced showing in B films comparable to 1947’s “Bulldog Drummond Strikes Again,” 1948’s “Adventures in Silverado,” 1949’s “Riders in the Sky” and “Air Hostess.” In 1952 she turned a daily on the TV collection “The Recordsdata of Jeffrey Jones.” She had visitor pictures on “My Little Margie,” “Mr. and Mrs. North,” “Father Is aware of Finest” and “Perry Mason” earlier than “Dennis the Menace” got here alongside.

In a 2011 interview with KTLA-TV Los Angeles, Henry famous that she clashed early in her profession when she was below contract to Columbia Photos with studio chief Harry Cohn.

Cohn as soon as threatened Henry, “You might get someplace at this studio however it’ll be over my useless physique,” Henry informed KTLA. When she first auditioned for the “Dennis the Menace,” Henry figured she would by no means get the position as a result of the collection was produced by Columbia Photos. However when Cohn died of a coronary heart assault in February 1958, Henry acquired the half two days later.

A decade in the past, Henry mentioned she was impressed to pursue appearing roles once more by the success that Betty White has loved in her 90s. “She will’t have all the jobs,” Henry joked to KTLA.