Gloria Steinem Biopic ‘The Glorias’ to Release on Amazon Prime

Roadside Points of interest is shifting Gloria Steinem biopic “The Glorias” from a theatrical launch to a streaming launch on Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 30.

“The Glorias,” which stars Alicia Vikander and Julianne Moore, had been slotted for a Sept. 25 opening in theaters. However the distributor introduced Tuesday that the movie will stream on Prime Video in U.S. and Canada and be accessible for buy on digital sell-through platforms.

“The message of Gloria’s life and activism and spirit communicate so strongly to the present second, and we collectively determined to pivot from a theatrical launch to this new, digital plan to give the movie its widest viewers, immediately,” stated Roadside co-presidents Howard Cohen and Eric d’Arbeloff.

“The Glorias,” directed by Julie Taymor, debuted at Sundance in January. Vikander performs Steinem as a journalist within the 1960s and Moore portrays her as a key determine within the girls’s liberation motion throughout the 1970s and past. 9-year-old Ryan Kiera Armstrong performs her as a woman rising up in 1940s Ohio, and Lulu Wilson performs her as an adolescent.

“The movie is acted with nice aptitude and emotional precision, and it’s been staged by Taymor with vividly detailed historic taste,” stated Selection chief movie critic Owen Gleiberman in his Sundance overview.

The movie additionally stars Bette Midler as Bella Abzug, Janelle Monáe as Dorothy Pitman Hughes, Timothy Hutton as Leo Steinem and

Lorraine Toussaint as Florynce Kennedy. The screenplay was written by Taymor and Sarah Ruhl, based mostly on Steinem’s autobiography “My Life on the Street.” The information was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.