Gloria Steinem on International Women’s Day: ‘We Need to Keep Going’

The truth that we’ve an International Girls’s Day means we’re nonetheless in hassle. There isn’t a International Males’s Day. Solely much less highly effective folks or forgotten historic occasions want “A Day” to be a part of the current. But it’s an vital step as a result of any discover is healthier than no discover.

On this International Girls’s Day, we would begin by admitting why girls are subordinated within the first place. We’ve got the one factor that males don’t have — wombs — they usually can’t perpetuate themselves or variations of race and sophistication with out controlling or influencing us.

Till the Sixties, interracial marriage was unlawful in some components of this nation, and kids not “owned” by a person have been “illegitimate.” Even now, right-wing teams object to abortion or clinics that educate contraception, largely as a result of white girls have been selecting to have fewer youngsters on common than girls of colour.

However the first situation of democracy is having the ability to make selections about our personal our bodies, and that has constantly been taken away from girls. We’re starting to have some management over giving beginning, however the charges of sexual assault and rape have elevated. The excellent news is that sexual assault and harassment are unlawful and reported now, as an alternative of individuals saying “Why did you have got that costume on?” or “Why have been you in that neighborhood,” which is the place we began.

There was large progress thanks to Anita Hill and the MeToo motion — they educated the entire nation. However there are nonetheless teams on the market that disbelieve girls, or strive to power girls to give beginning, even after a rape, by saying that “life” begins in the meanwhile of conception, and fetal life counts greater than a girl’s life.

We’ve got made an enormous step ahead with equal pay laws but we nonetheless don’t have equal pay. The final estimate I noticed was that simply equal pay for girls of all races — equal to what males in comparable jobs are incomes — would put practically $500 billion extra a 12 months into the financial system. However, proper now, jobs themselves are sometimes valued in accordance to who does them. For example, in New York, the final time I appeared, a man who was a parking attendant was making more cash than a girl who was a baby care attendant. We don’t worth our automobiles greater than our kids, however an virtually all- male occupation is valued and paid greater than a largely feminine occupation.

Change is gradual. Like a tree, it grows from the underside up, and we nonetheless have a good distance to go. However we simply want to maintain going and to have fun how far we’ve come. We even have enjoyable doing it. Supporting one another and discovering new methods to work is the supply of day-to-day change, and in addition of pleasure and group.

The ladies who’ve had the deepest, most persevering with affect on me are most likely Florynce Kennedy and Alice Walker. Flo was a lawyer when that was very uncommon for a Black girl. Later, she turned an activist as an alternative, as a result of, as she mentioned, “The regulation is a one-ass-at-a-time proposition, and what you have got to do is cease the wringer.” We traveled and spoke collectively as a group within the ‘70s and ’80s. She was virtually twenty years older. She was my first and most vital instructor.

Alice Walker, who’s youthful than I, has been an inspiration, too. Her writing, her understanding, her use of how nation folks speak have made her tales journey world wide.

By accident, I met a girl from Japan, after which later a girl from China, each of whom had translated Alice’s novel, “The Shade Purple.” Each used the language of their very own nation folks, simply as Alice had right here, and that was a primary in a piece of excessive artwork.

When you do one true factor, it’ll make change wherever it goes.

Excerpted from a dialog with Claudia Eller, Selection Editor-in-Chief



Gloria Steinem, co-founder of Ms. journal, is a celebrated feminist, journalist and social activist who turned a nationwide chief of the ladies’s motion within the late Sixties and early ’70s. She can be a co-founder of the Girls’s Media Heart, which “works to make girls seen and highly effective in media.”