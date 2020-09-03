‘Glorias’ Trailer: Gloria Steinem Fights for Women’s Rights

Feminist icon Gloria Steinem is performed by not one, not two, however 4 totally different actresses in Julie Taymor’s upcoming movie “The Glorias.”

In a first-look that debuted on Thursday, the nontraditional biopic options Julianne Moore, Alicia Vikander, Lulu Wilson and Ryan Kiera Armstrong all portraying Steinem at totally different phases of her life.

Primarily based on Steinem’s autobiography “My Life on the Street,” the movie explores the numerous totally different hats the feminist wore: world traveler, journalist and fighter for ladies’s rights. Starting throughout Steinem’s time in India as a younger girl, “The Glorias” takes viewers by means of Steinem’s founding of Ms. journal and her function within the ladies’s rights motion of the 1960s and ’70s.

Past Steinem, the film additionally spotlights different necessary figures within the struggle for the Equal Rights Modification, together with Dorothy Pitman Hughes (Janelle Monáe), Bella Abzug (Bette Midler), Flo Kennedy (Lorraine Toussaint), Dolores Huerta (Monica Sanchez) and Wilma Mankiller (Kimberly Guerrero).

“The Glorias” acquired robust opinions after it premiered at this yr’s Sundance Movie Pageant. Selection’s chief movie critic Owen Gleiberman known as it “a well timed but rousingly standard have a look at the legendary feminist chief.”

“The movie is acted with nice aptitude and emotional precision, and it’s been staged by Taymor with vividly detailed historic taste, but it tells Steinem’s story in a method that’s extra huge than deep,” he wrote.

In contrast to different biopics of well-known ladies, the narrative of “The Glorias” just isn’t pushed by romance or males, however by Steinem’s relationship with herself and the ladies she fought alongside for equality.

“The Glorias,” produced by Roadside Sights and LD Leisure, premieres on digital and streaming completely on Amazon Prime Video Sept. 30.

RELATED VIDEO: