Glover, the Nintendo 64 classic, announces its return to PC and will be released on Steam very soon

The 1998 platformer is coming to Valve’s platform with remastered graphics.

More and more old games are returning to the market, either from large companies or from publishers who take over the rights and launch them on new platforms with some improvements. If you remember Glovera classic platformer released on the Nintendo 64, you’ll be happy to hear that it’s back.

The game developed by Interactive Studios and published by Hasbro in 1998 returns to PC with a release on Steam scheduled for next month. It is Piko Interactive who has announced it through social networks, and on the Valve store page you can read more details about this title that will have remastered graphics.

There are 30 levels to go through six worlds and more than thirty characters to spice up our adventure with the glove that allows us to change the shape of our ball. The release date is set for the next April 20thwhen we will have to gather seven crystals to liberate the Kingdom and bring peace back to the world.

Its managers assure that this new version of Glover comes directly from the original source code of the Nintendo 64 version, although it also came to PC and PlayStation in the nineties. Remember that more Nintendo 64 titles are coming to life latelymost notably through the Nintendo Switch Online expansion pack.

More about: Glover, Nintendo 64 and Steam.