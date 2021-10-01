Glovo is operating on an IPO in 2020 with a valuation of greater than 2,000 million euros, consistent with Cinco Días

On the finish of 2019, Glovo changed into the second one Spanish unicorn. This is to mention, it exceeded 1,000 million bucks valuation and thus joined Cabify. Now, virtually two years later, and consistent with Cinco Días, the corporate supply directed through Óscar Pierre is operating on going public in 2022.

To do that, and as is ceaselessly the case in this sort of operation, she is being prompt through the monetary company Morgan Stanley and through the legislation company Uría Méndez. Going public comes to dangers that, as an example, Cabify has now not but assumed after giving numerous idea to that concept.





A plan in accordance with a present valuation of two,000 million euros





Just lately, in April this yr, Glovo won its biggest investment spherical thus far, elevating 450 million euros. It was once in it when, consistent with the assets of the aforementioned medium, the Catalan corporate noticed its valuation larger to greater than 2,000 million euros.

In that financing spherical, the Germans from Supply Hero stood out, who’re additionally competition, and who with an IPO may just see a perfect go back on funding. Different giant beneficiaries will be the first project capital buyers who guess at the corporate.

Glovo’s accounts in 2020, in comparison to what would possibly appear to start with with the closure of such a lot of institutions, improve the speculation of ​​going public, as they decreased losses through greater than 4 instances and virtually tripled revenues, going from 128 million in 2019 to 360 in 2020.

In keeping with the scoop, Essential main points equivalent to the place the corporate will probably be indexed stay to be specified, indicating that the founders of Glovo would love it to be in Spain, even if sure regulatory sides would need to be labored on.