Netflix has reversed a choice made in August 2019 to fee season four of hit Eighties feminine wrestling comedy drama GLOW and has axed the present, regardless of beginning filming it earlier than the lockdown.

GLOW (Attractive Women of Wrestling) co-starred Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin and Marc Maron within the story tailored from the real-life story of a ragtag of wrestlers put collectively for a short-lived satellite tv for pc channel programme in LA within the ’80s.

Deadline reported the choice was compelled on it by the COVID-19 trade shutdown.

GLOW co-creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch advised Deadline: “COVID has killed precise people. It’s a nationwide tragedy and may be our focus. COVID additionally apparently took down our present. Netflix has determined to not end filming the ultimate season of GLOW. We have been handed the artistic freedom to make an advanced comedy about ladies and inform their tales. And wrestle. And now that’s gone. There’s a number of sh*tty issues taking place on this planet which might be a lot larger than this proper now. But it surely nonetheless sucks that we don’t get to see these 15 ladies in a body collectively once more.”

Flahive and Mensch added: “We’ll miss our forged of weirdo clowns and our heroic crew. It was the most effective job.”

GLOW had really begun filming season four when the pandemic decimated the trade in March. One episode was completed and one other had been began.

GLOW followers are upset, to say the least. “WE CAN WAIT A YEAR!” shouted one fan.

WHY. WHY CANCEL #GLOW WHEN YOU ALREADY GAVE THE GO-AHEAD FOR SEASON 4! WE CAN WAIT A YEAR! Simply cancel all the pieces since apparently all the pieces is simply TOO HARD. SO FRUSTRATED. @netflix — JediFarfy (@jedifarfy) October 5, 2020

One other fan wrote: “The factor I particularly cherished about #GLOW was that I obtained to see the tales of so many alternative ladies being advised. There was racial, sexual, and physique variety abound. It makes me so unhappy it won’t be coming again. It makes me offended these tales aren’t extra valued.”

Season three adopted the women as they took Las Vegas by storm and followers have been determined to see what occurred subsequent. Many referred to as on Netflix to reverse the reversal.

Yo @netflix it’s good to reverse once more as a result of I doubt anybody would thoughts ready so long as it takes to get a ultimate season of this glorious present. #GLOW pic.twitter.com/rBhOCXhn4D — Most Effort (@ColoOddball) October 5, 2020

