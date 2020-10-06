‘GLOW’ Season 4 Canceled Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

“GLOW” won’t proceed with Season 4 at Netflix as deliberate, Selection has confirmed.

The Emmy-nominated Netflix comedy collection a couple of troupe of feminine skilled wrestlers had initially been renewed for a fourth and closing season, however plans for that season have now been scrapped due to manufacturing delays brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve made the tough resolution not to do a fourth season of ‘GLOW’ due to COVID, which makes taking pictures this bodily intimate present with its massive ensemble forged particularly difficult,” a Netflix spokesperson mentioned in a press release. “We’re so grateful to creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, Jenji Kohan and all of the writers, forged and crew for sharing this story in regards to the unbelievable girls of ‘GLOW’ with us and the world.”

The present had been renewed for its final season final 12 months. Manufacturing had begun on Season 4 earlier this 12 months however was shut down early on due to the pandemic. With no signal of when the collection, which entails many of the lead actresses being in shut proximity to one another within the ring, would find a way to safely resume manufacturing, Netflix determined to pull the plug. In accordance to a person with data of the state of affairs, the entire collection regulars have been paid in full for Season 4.

“COVID has killed precise people. It’s a nationwide tragedy and must be our focus. COVID additionally apparently took down our present,” collection creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch mentioned in a press release. “Netflix has determined not to end filming the ultimate season of ‘GLOW.’ We have been handed the artistic freedom to make an advanced comedy about girls and inform their tales. And wrestle. And now that’s gone. There’s a variety of shitty issues taking place on the planet which are a lot larger than this proper now. Nevertheless it nonetheless sucks that we don’t get to see these 15 girls in a body collectively once more. We’ll miss our forged of weirdo clowns and our heroic crew. It was the most effective job. Register to vote. And please vote.”

“GLOW” stars Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Marc Maron, Sydelle Noel, Kate Nash, Britney Younger, Gayle Rankin, Kia Stevens, Sunita Mani, Jackie Tohn, Kimmy Gatewood, Britt Baron, Rebekka Johnson, Ellen Wong, Chris Lowell, Marianna Palka, Shakira Barrera, and Bashir Salahuddin. It was impressed by the short-lived Eighties wrestling TV present of the identical identify, which stood for “Beautiful Girls of Wrestling.”

Season 3 of the present noticed the “GLOW” crew relocate to Las Vegas to carry out in their very own nightly present. The collection was created and govt produced by showrunners Flahive and Mensch. The opposite govt producers have been Jenji Kohan, Tara Herrmann, and Mark Burley.

“GLOW” is now the most recent in an extended checklist of reveals to get their renewals reversed due to the pandemic. Netflix beforehand pulled the plug on each “The Society” and “I Am Not Okay With This” again in August. ABC likewise scrapped a second season of “Stumptown” again in September. Amazon canceled its “Cortes y Moctezuma” miniseries just a few weeks in the past as manufacturing was unable to resume due to COVID-19.

