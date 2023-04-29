Glow Up Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Created by Michael Fraser and directed by Rob Fisher, Glow Up is a British reality competition show.

If you like to watch makeup videos or you are interested in the same, then this is the best choice for you. The show was released in 2019 and received a good response from the viewers.

The show has the vibe of Next Top Model and beauty tutorials which is enough to impress anyone.

You will also get to witness a lot of creativity which can prove to be a great inspiration for anyone.

Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star will soon be returning to BBC Three with a fifth season and a brand-new host.

The make-up competition’s previous presenter, Maya Jama, appears to have stepped down from the role after landing her new job hosting Love Island on ITV2.

As a result, BBC Three has confirmed a famous face from the world of fashion will now be fronting the show: British supermodel Leomie Anderson.

Fans of Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star were in for a surprise, after news broke that Stacey Dooley would no longer be hosting, and it’s time to talk about why she was replaced. The makeup competition show’s third season is currently airing on Netflix.

The shocking news broke in October 2020, when Stacey took to social media to say that she would no longer be hosting the popular makeup transformation series.

In January 2021, TV personality and model Maya Jama was confirmed to be the new official host.

While Stacey made it seem like she was leaving the show on her own terms, it seems more like she was forced out. Fans believe that she was fired.

Glow Up, now hosted by Maya Jama, follows 10 young makeup artists in the UK, who are competing against each other to become the next big makeup star in Britain. They’re trying to win a contract assisting some of the world’s top makeup artists.

The show originally airs on BBC and Netflix. Fans were shocked by the new season’s cast shakeup, and they were left wondering why Stacey was no longer a part of the show.

British supermodel Leomie Anderson is confirmed as the new host of Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star, when it returns for a fifth series later this year.

Glow Up is an original and fresh competitive popular documentary format that sees ten amateur make-up artists battle to be crowned Britain’s Next Make-Up Star.

Each episode follows the contestants diving into the many varied worlds a make-up artist’s work will take them.

On day two, the contestants return to Glow Up Studios where they demonstrate skill, artistry, and imagination to create extraordinary make-up transformations in a Creative Brief.

These looks are then judged and the two that least impress go head-to-head in a Face Off Elimination and one goes home.

Glow Up Season 5 Release Date

As of August 2022, we don’t have any news related to the show’s renewal or an official release date.

For the fifth season of Glow Up, the makers have not announced yet whether the show has been renewed for a new season or not. This means it is not sure whether the fifth season of the show will be released or not.

The first season of the show was released on March 6, 2019, followed by the second season on May 14, 2020. The third season premiered on April 20, 2021, and the fourth season aired on May 11, 2022.

All the seasons have 8 episodes each, so we can assume that if there will be a fifth season, it will also have 8 episodes like the previous seasons.

Glow Up Season 5 Cast

Several well-known personalities from the entertainment industry are also a part of the reality show and they have also managed to pull a large number of audiences towards the show. They have also helped to offer more knowledge about makeup to viewers.

The cast of the show includes Dominic Skinner and Val Garland, who are the judges of the show. Stacy Dooley and Maya Jama are the presenters of the show for the audience.

Coming to Season 5, there is no information available about it. Detailed information about the judge’s panel shall be unveiled once the makers confirm the renewal of the show.

Until then, you can check the cast members of the previous seasons and check the proceedings of what happens throughout the show.

Glow Up Season 5 Trailer

Glow Up Season 5 Plot

The makers have not renewed Glow Up for a fifth season until now. The reality show has been one of the most entertaining shows on television and the makers are eagerly waiting for another season following the success of Season 4.

The show aims to find makeup artists who are extremely talented and can cross all the hurdles put forward by the judges and one of them emerges as the winner at the end of the show. There is also a judges panel that looks after every contestant and helps them to get better.

Well-known celebrities appear on specific occasions and increase entertainment along with providing education about specific topics to people.

The contestants are provided difficult tasks and assignments and if someone cannot finish on time, they are given penalties.

Glow Up has aired for four seasons until now and currently holds a reputation similar to America’s Next Top Model or The Great British Take Off on television.

Although it has been described by a few to be a mixture of the latter shows, it has got the highest viewership on television and its unique, even though a routine concept has been loved by the audience.

For now, the makers have not announced any changes to the format of the show and so it is confirmed to remain the same.

Looking at the routine format of the show, we can assure you that the creators cannot make any major changes to it.

If we recall, changes in the format have always been criticized by the viewers and the makers don’t want to face such things over the internet.

There are many things to watch on Netflix right now whether you’re into baking, cooking, reality or comedy shows however there is one thing millions are waiting for – and that’s season five of The Crown.

According to Netflix, the new series will be set around the time period where Queen Elizabeth II will “preside over a particularly turbulent period for the royal family: the 1990s.”

“I am thrilled that Leomie Anderson will be taking the reins as the new host of Glow Up,” she said. “With her flair for modeling and fashion, I can’t wait to see her expertise in action!

“I also would like to thank our previous host, the magnificent Maya Jama. We will miss her of course, but she will always be a part of the Glow Up family.”

Season 5 is expected to be bigger than ever before with the contestants finding themselves working on the set of award-winning Netflix period drama Bridgerton and creating prosthetic looks for BBC’s hit comedy Ghosts.

Viewers will also see the competitors working on a huge beauty campaign alongside several other exciting assignments.