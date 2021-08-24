Glucose Well being, Inc. Fiscal 2021 6-month Replace; 0 Debt,

BENTONVILLE, AR, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Glucose Well being, Inc. (OTC Crimson: GLUC) (“Corporate”) is happy to enlarge on key monetary knowledge associated with the primary six months of fiscal 2021 offered within the June 30 monetary document revealed on OTCMarkets.com.

No money owed



On the inception of Glucose Well being, Inc.’s present trade. With reference to the manufacturing and distribution of GLUCODOWN® branded merchandise, control carried out a long-term debt relief technique with the purpose of getting rid of all debt tasks at the stability sheet, systematically over a length of years. To this point, tens of monetary tasks and entanglements were repaid or another way settled and amortized. For the primary time in its corporate historical past, Glucose Well being, Inc. now a debt loose corporate.

Decreasing the choice of stocks through 1/3

Sure (now retired) money owed of Glucose Well being, Inc. had been convertible into tens of millions of odd stocks. Via adhering to its long-term debt control technique, the corporate has effectively averted tens of tens of millions of doubtless dilutive stocks are issued. In consequence, the corporate’s inventory construction can now be regarded as some of the most simple, clear and engaging of all of the construction level firms indexed through OTCMarkets. These days, Glucose Well being, Inc. 22,128,632 absolutely diluted commonplace stocks, of which 13,848,630 have already been issued and are 8,280,002 conceivable to factor.

0 tasks

On June 30, 2021, Glucose Well being, Inc. 0 liabilities on its stability sheet. The foundation of this consequence dates again to the primary manufacturing run of GLUCODOWN® within the closing quarter of 2017. At the moment, control carried out a long-term approach to prioritize prepayments to its providers for uncooked fabrics and contract production prices. Via keeping up low (or 0) accounts payable, control have shyed away from the want to complement running capital with provide chain financing. These days, the corporate has an enviable monitor file, in comparison to different publicly traded beverage and dietary complement firms, of rejecting any be offering of stock financing, acquire order financing or factoring (the pre-sale of an organization’s receivables) from provide chain financing firms that specialize are in such schemes (frequently at usurious charges).

To extend running capital flexibility, Glucose Well being, Inc. alternatively, in 2017 entered into an settlement with Citibank, NA (“Citibank”) for early cost of invoices (no conventional factoring). Beneath this program, which is in impact to at the present time, Glucose Well being, Inc. the cost of positive invoices from Citibank, generally one week after issuance. The passion Citibank fees is a small top class to the Federal Reserve Financial institution of New York’s in a single day cut price price and is analogous to related financing presented to primary NASDAQ or NYSE-listed firms.

About Glucose Well being, Inc. (OTC Crimson: GLUC)

Glucose Well being, Inc., the producer of GLUCODOWN®, is uniquely located amongst all rising beverage firms in The united states. The GLUCODOWN® logo is the marketplace chief in a logo new beverage class – practical, diabetes pleasant, drinks. Glucose Well being, Inc. is a publicly traded corporate with the ticker image OTC Crimson: GLUC.

