‘GMA Weekend’ Anchor Dan Harris Leaving ABC Information

ABC Information anchor Dan Harris, who leads Excellent Morning The usa‘s weekend version GMA Weekend, will go away the community, he mentioned at the program Sunday morning.

Harris mentioned he’ll go away ABC in two months in order that he can focal point on his meditation corporate, Ten % Happier, which he based in 2013.

“This was once a troublesome determination for me.,” Harris mentioned Sunday. “As a few of it’s possible you’ll know, I’ve been spending a large number of time on my extracurricular gig, my aspect hustle, a meditation corporate, known as Ten % Happier. It’s been so much to juggle and even supposing I’m a public proponent of work-life steadiness, if I’m fair, I’ve struggled to practice my very own recommendation.”

He based Ten % Happier after struggling an on-air panic assault all the way through Excellent Morning The usa in 2004. He would cross on to put in writing a ebook recounting the revel in and what took place in a while known as 10% Happier: How I Tamed The Voice In My Head, Decreased Rigidity With out Shedding My Edge, and Discovered Self-Lend a hand That If truth be told Works.

Harris joined ABC Information in 2000, overlaying the Afghanistan warfare and Typhoon Katrina, amongst different primary tales. He was once named anchor of GMA Weekend in 2010.