Gmail, Google Drive down as Google services crash worldwide – update

Gmail, Google Drive and Google Meet are all down globally with customers sharing their frustration on-line as they’re unable to log in or entry new emails.

The outage tracker DownDetector experiences the problems started at about 6am UK time (4:40 GMT), with the services reportedly down within the UK, Greece, Spain, Germany, France, Japan and Malaysia.

Gmail is the world’s largest e-mail service with 1.8bn customers, whereas 2bn use the G suite.

Google has mentioned it’s conscious of the problems and it’s working to resolve the issue.

Two thirds of customers (61%) reported not with the ability to get attachments, 22% couldn’t log in and 15% can’t obtain messages.

Customers reported it briefly coming again earlier than an outage once more. Google has mentioned the issue is a “service disruption”.

Google Drive customers reported the difficulty was primarily the service syncing, with 68% reporting the difficulty.

Google Meet customers couldn’t file and others couldn’t create new information of their Drive.

“We’re investigating experiences of a difficulty with Gmail, we’ll present extra data shortly,” Google acknowledged promising extra updates as the morning goes on.

“We’ll present an update by 20/08 1.30PM IST detailing after we anticipate to resolve the issue,” it mentioned.