General News

Gmail, Google Drive down as Google services crash worldwide – update

August 20, 2020
2 Min Read

Gmail, Google Drive and Google Meet are all down globally with customers sharing their frustration on-line as they’re unable to log in or entry new emails.

The outage tracker DownDetector experiences the problems started at about 6am UK time (4:40 GMT), with the services reportedly down within the UK, Greece, Spain, Germany, France, Japan and Malaysia.

Gmail is the world’s largest e-mail service with 1.8bn customers, whereas 2bn use the G suite.

Google has mentioned it’s conscious of the problems and it’s working to resolve the issue.

Two thirds of customers (61%) reported not with the ability to get attachments, 22% couldn’t log in and 15% can’t obtain messages.

Customers reported it briefly coming again earlier than an outage once more. Google has mentioned the issue is a “service disruption”.

Google Drive customers reported the difficulty was primarily the service syncing, with 68% reporting the difficulty.

Google Meet customers couldn’t file and others couldn’t create new information of their Drive.

“We’re investigating experiences of a difficulty with Gmail, we’ll present extra data shortly,” Google acknowledged promising extra updates as the morning goes on.

“We’ll present an update by 20/08 1.30PM IST detailing after we anticipate to resolve the issue,” it mentioned.

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment