Go Ara And Lee Jae Wook Are So Close Yet So Far In “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol”

KBS 2TV’s “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” has launched new stills forward of the upcoming episode!

The drama is about an brisk pianist named Goo La La (Go Ara) and an skilled part-timer named Solar Woo Joon (Lee Jae Wook) who meet at a piano academy referred to as La La Land in a small countryside village.

Spoilers

Goo La La and Solar Woo Joon overcame a number of crises and confirmed their love for one another was stronger than ever. The 2 appeared to have lastly arrived at a steady level of their relationship, however Solar Woo Joon abruptly bid farewell to her. Judging from his heart-wrenching tears, it appears as if he had no alternative however to depart her.

With simply two episodes left till the ending, the drama shared a peek at Goo La La and Solar Woo Joon’s upcoming reunion.

In the brand new stills, Goo La La is stunned to see Solar Woo Joon. She hadn’t anticipated him to point out up in any respect, and her eyes are crammed with surprised tears at his sudden look. Solar Woo Joon gazes at her from exterior the window with a woeful expression on his face. The 2 lastly reunite, they usually lock eyes for a very long time. Viewers can really feel their affection via the images, and anticipation is rising for the ultimate web page of their love story.

The drama’s manufacturing workforce commented, “Goo La La and Solar Woo Joon may have a heartwarming reunion in a particular place. Please expect to find out the reality about their secrets and techniques in addition to the twists of their romance that has but to finish.”

The following episode of “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” will air on November 25 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Jae Wook in “I’ll Go to You When the Climate is Good” beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1)