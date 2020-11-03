Go Ara And Lee Jae Wook Share Key Points To Look Out For In 2nd Half Of “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol”

Because the KBS drama “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” strikes into its second half, Go Ara and Lee Jae Wook shared some key factors for viewers to maintain their eyes open for!

“Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” is a romantic comedy a couple of quirky pianist named Goo La La and an knowledgeable part-time employee named Solar Woo Joon who meet at a piano academy referred to as La La Land in a small countryside village.

After eight episodes of ups and downs since their first fateful assembly, Goo La La and Solar Woo Joon have turn into a lot nearer and have began to belief one another. The 2 have discovered about one another’s emotions and begun a candy romance, however there’s hassle on the horizon for the lovable couple.

As her “key level,” Go Ara picked “the deepening romance between the 2 leads.” She mentioned, “I hope viewers can turn into immersed within the glowing romance between La La and Joon. It’s extra enjoyable in case you examine how they’re like now in comparison with how they have been earlier than they began relationship.”

Requested to choose her most memorable scene, Go Ara selected the one through which Goo La La advised Solar Woo Joon to think about her like household. She mentioned, “Though La La had misplaced all the things straight away, she was capable of share phrases of consolation with the lonely-looking Joon. The scene confirmed how affectionate a phrase ‘household’ may be, and did job in conveying consolation, security, ease, and happiness abruptly.”

She continued, “I’m wanting ahead to the enjoyment, anger, sorrow, and pleasure that can come within the second half because the chemistry between the characters grows deeper. Please present us a lot of love till the tip.”

For his “key level,” Lee Jae Wook mentioned that viewers can look ahead to extra thrilling plot strains. He mentioned, “After the 2 leads confirmed their emotions for one another, there might be much more sudden occasions and plot twists that occur. You’ll be able to’t let go of your rigidity about what is going to occur till the very finish. It’s not over till it’s over.”

He picked the ending of episode eight, when the 2 leads kissed for the primary time, as his most memorable scene. He mentioned, “The aim of filming was to seize the couple’s lovely affection in opposition to the panoramic backdrop.” He added, “I’m grateful that our drama can provide viewers a way of calm therapeutic. There might be extra refreshing and thrilling tales within the second half, so please stick with us till the tip.”

The ninth episode of “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” airs on November 4 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

Take a look at Go Ara in “Haechi” under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)