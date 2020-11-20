Go Ara and Lee Jae Wook’s Relationship Is Put To The Test Due To CLC’s Eunbin In “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol”

KBS 2TV’s “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” has launched new stills forward of the upcoming episode!

The drama is about an lively pianist named Goo La La (Go Ara) and an skilled part-timer named Solar Woo Joon (Lee Jae Wook) who meet at a piano academy referred to as La La Land in a small countryside village.

For the sake of their futures, Goo La La and Solar Woo Joon determined to place their relationship on maintain. After the suspicious marriage ceremony during which Solar Woo Joon whisked her away, the couple had been in a position to reaffirm their emotions for one another and eagerly await the day after they might be reunited. Nevertheless, simply when all the things was settling down, the sudden look of Jung Ga Younger (CLC’s Eunbin) threw one more wrench of their plans.

The new stills image Solar Woo Joon, who as soon as solely had eyes for Goo La La, having fun with a date with Jung Ga Younger. In the earlier episode, Jung Ga Younger had approached him, asking, “Did you not miss me in any case this time?” After Solar Woo Joon frolicked choosing out a hoop for Goo La La, viewers are left questioning how he may now be holding fingers with Jung Ga Younger.

Subsequent, Goo La La stumbles upon the couple on the airport. As Solar Woo Joon brushes previous her with indifference, her face crumples with disappointment. It stays to be seen what’s going to occur to the couple, in addition to why Solar Woo Joon had a sudden change of coronary heart.

The drama’s manufacturing workforce commented, “After persevering by means of varied hardships collectively, the couple will now face their best hardship but. Please anticipate finding out the rationale why Solar Woo Joon is holding Jung Ga Younger’s hand.”

The subsequent episode of “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” airs on November 19 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

