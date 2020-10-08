Go Ara Compares Her Character To A Fairy Tale Princess, Lee Jae Wook Talks About His Fast Rise To Fame, And More

On October 7, the upcoming KBS drama “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” held a press convention with the director and lead actors.

“Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” is a romantic comedy about an brisk pianist named Goo La La (Go Ara) and an professional part-timer named Solar Woo Joon (Lee Jae Wook) who meet at a piano academy known as La La Land in a small countryside village.

Producing director (PD) Kim Min Kyung described Goo La La as a personality by no means earlier than seen in a Korean rom-com however one which match Go Ara to a tee. Go Ara mentioned, “I’ve loved many rom-coms as a viewer. I’m having a number of enjoyable now that I’m in a single. I’ve all the time wished to do a rom-com however that is the primary time I’ve carried out this style since my debut. This was my probability.”

She continued, “My character is lots like Rapunzel from ‘Tangled.’ She grew up obedient to her one guardian, with solely her pet for firm. It isn’t till she meets Solar Woo Joon at La La Land that her world begins to alter.”

The screenwriter of the drama had shared that Go Ara was a 200 % match for the character. The actress replied, “Personally, I feel it’s about 99 %. I’ll depart a couple of 1 % hole.” Go Ara added that she had practiced piano for 3-4 months with a view to put together for her function. She performs piano as a passion, however she wished to enhance with a view to play extra spectacular songs for the drama.

Lee Jae Wook made his debut in 2018 via “Reminiscences of the Alhambra.” In 2019, he performed a supporting function in “Search: WWW” and the second male lead in “Extraordinary You,” and performed one other supporting function in 2020’s “I’ll Go to You When the Climate Is Good.” “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” is his first lead function in a mini-series.

Requested about changing into a lead actor throughout the first two years of his profession, he mentioned, “I received’t say that it wasn’t a number of stress to tackle my first lead function. I went to set with lots on my thoughts. However the director, Go Ara, Kim Joo Heon, Lee Quickly Jae, and Ye Ji Received are all easygoing individuals, so they helped me regulate shortly. Due to them, I used to be capable of immerse myself within the story and deal with my work.”

He added, “I feel that as a substitute of me being significantly liked, I feel that I had the luck to decide on good tasks. It occurred that I matched nicely with the opposite forged members of these tasks. I feel that folks appreciated these characters I performed. I labored arduous on this one as nicely, so I hope individuals will prefer it.”

PD Kim Min Kyung mentioned, “I keep in mind when Go Ara and Lee Jae Wook first met. We met over a meal in Yeouido and took a photograph collectively within the foyer. I actually appreciated that photograph. They have been simply standing there, however it regarded like they might be surrounded by reporters. I checked out that photograph once more earlier than I got here to this press convention. The 2 of them are simply standing there and making a ‘thumbs-up’ for the digital camera, however they give the impression of being so fairly and good collectively. Even their peak distinction is cute. I actually wished to movie them as quickly as doable.”

As for the moodmaker on set, the forged agreed that it was Goo La La’s canine, “Mimi.” Go Ara mentioned, “The ambiance on set brightens when Mimi arrives.” The actress shared her remorse that she couldn’t have a canine of her personal on account of her dad and mom’ allergy symptoms, so she had a number of enjoyable taking part in with Mimi on set.

The PD mentioned, “Mimi has labored as a canine actor earlier than, however that is her first time as a lead character. We couldn’t meet with the canines instantly, so we held a digital audition. Mimi is a Pomeranian however a really plump canine. She has a novel character. It’s so cute how she acts relaxed and assured. There have been no bloopers in her scenes.”

“Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” needed to pause filming on account of one in every of its actors testing constructive for COVID-19. The PD mentioned, “It’s true that the premiere date needed to be delayed, however we have been calm and picked up about responding to the constructive check. We caught to the rules and met quietly amongst ourselves. Thankfully, there have been no additional transmissions. It’s behind us now, however we’re additionally being extra cautious.”

“Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” premiered on October 7 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

