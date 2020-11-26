Go Ara, Kim Joo Heon, Shin Eun Soo, And More Gather For Extravagant Christmas Party In “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol”

KBS 2TV’s “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” revealed new stills forward of the ultimate episode!

Spoilers

Two vital secrets and techniques had been revealed within the earlier episode. The primary one was that Solar Woo Joon (Lee Jae Wook) was Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol, Goo La La’s (Go Ara) supportive fan on social media. The second was that Solar Woo Joon was truly affected by acute myeloid leukemia. He secretly left to get remedy with out telling Goo La La the reality, and viewers are trying ahead to discovering out what is going to occur when his sickness is revealed to everybody.

The newly launched stills present a glimpse of the upcoming ultimate episode. Everyone seems to be gathered to have fun Christmas, together with Goo La La, Cha Eun Suk (Kim Joo Heon), Jin Ha Younger (Shin Eun Soo), Jin Sook Kyung (Ye Ji Gained), and Lee Seung Gi (Yoon Jong Bin). Solar Woo Joon shouldn’t be bodily current on the social gathering, however he seems on the display screen, and he performs a piano duet with Goo La La.

The drama’s manufacturing crew shared, “Goo La La and Solar Woo Joon skilled completely different obstacles, however they managed to guard their love with sturdy affection. The drama made viewers chortle and cry with the thrilling twists, so please watch all the best way to the top to seek out out the ending.”

The ultimate episode of “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” will air on November 26 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

