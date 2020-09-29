Go Ara Recruits Lee Jae Wook, Kim Joo Heon, And More For Her Piano Academy In New Rom-Com

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” launched new stills of Go Ara!

“Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” is a brand new drama about an brisk pianist named Goo La La (Go Ara) and an skilled part-timer named Solar Woo Joon (Lee Jae Wook) who meet at a piano academy referred to as La La Land in a small countryside village. Scriptwriter Oh Ji Younger raised anticipation for the drama by describing it as a “beautiful drama with a mixture of refreshing comedy, the happiness and disappointment of affection, and the happiness and touching moments of music.”

Regardless of an antagonistic change in her life inflicting her to unexpectedly land in a countryside village, Goo La La rapidly adjusts to her new life. Finally, she’ll grow to be often called an trustworthy piano instructor among the many village individuals after opening a piano academy.

In the newly launched stills, Goo La La actively advertises her new academy. Though she has performed the piano for a very long time, the time period “pianist” hadn’t notably suited her. Viewers are curious to search out out what may have made Goo La La grow to be honest about enjoying the piano and what may have led her to open an academy on this unfamiliar village.

The stills additionally reveal the faces of the scholars who shall be with Goo La La throughout her development as a instructor. Solar Woo Joon, Cha Eun Seok (Kim Joo Heon), and piano genius Shin Jae Min (Tune Min Jae) will grow to be a small ray of sunshine in Goo La La’s new starting.

A heat and heart-fluttering romantic comedy will unfold at La La Land the place everybody, every with their very own scars and secrets and techniques, gathers collectively. Not solely is La La Land a piano academy, however it’ll even be a spot the place the villagers can come to relaxation and heal.

“Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” will premiere on October 7 at 9:30 p.m. KST. Take a look at a teaser right here!

In the meantime, watch Go Ara in “Haechi” beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1)