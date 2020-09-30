Go Ara Sends Sweet Gift To “Miss Hammurabi” Co-Star Kim Myung Soo

Go Ara despatched a considerate reward to Kim Myung Soo!

On September 29, Kim Myung Soo’s company Administration Leesang stated, “Go Ara despatched a espresso truck to the set of actor Kim Myung Soo’s new KBS2 drama ‘Secret Royal Inspector‘ (working title) within the afternoon and confirmed her help.”

“Secret Royal Inspector” is a comedy-mystery historic drama that tells the story of a secret royal detective who battles corruption for the frequent folks. Kim Myung Soo will play Sung Yi Kyum, a busuchan (a sort of public official) within the Hongmungwan, the Workplace of Particular Advisors, which was the Joseon Dynasty’s administrative and analysis company.

Go Ara, who will star in a brand new drama of her personal, despatched a message together with the espresso truck that reads, “We help Decide Im Ba Reun, who’s now a secret royal inspector. To all of the workers members of ‘Secret Royal Inspector,’ please keep wholesome!”

Kim Myung Soo responded, “Thanks for the candy present of help. I’ll keep robust and work onerous at filming. I additionally hope your upcoming drama ‘Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol’ shall be a giant hit.”

Go Ara and Kim Myung Soo labored collectively within the 2018 JTBC drama “Miss Hammurabi,” enjoying the judges Park Cha Oh Reum and Im Ba Reun, and the 2 actors have maintained a detailed friendship ever since. Kim Myung Soo not too long ago despatched a espresso truck to the set of her upcoming drama.

