KBS 2TV’s Wednesday-Thursday drama “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” has launched new stills forward of tonight’s episode!

The drama is about an brisk pianist named Goo La La (Go Ara) and an knowledgeable part-timer named Solar Woo Joon (Lee Jae Wook) who meet at a piano academy known as La La Land in a small countryside village.

Goo La La and Solar Woo Joon’s relationship resulted in a break-up as a result of after-effect of the sudden look of Goo La La’s stalker Ahn Joong Ho (Kang Hyung Seok). After being pressured aside, the pair had an ardent reunion, however they’re nonetheless confronted with many obstacles they need to overcome.

The brand new stills reveal a shocking twist as they present Goo La La getting married to not Solar Woo Joon, however to Cha Eun Seok (Kim Joo Heon). As if the scene isn’t perplexing sufficient, each the bride and groom sport uneasy smiles as they hyperlink arms, and Solar Woo Joon’s shut good friend Kim Man Bok (Lee Quickly Jae) officiates the ceremony with a bitter look on his face.

In one other nonetheless, Solar Woo Joon seems to be on with anger on the scene unfolding earlier than him. Whereas different residents of the village smile warmly on the proceedings, Jin Ha Younger (Shin Eun Soo) and Lee Seung Gi (Yoon Jong Bin) watch with widened eyes, shocked at what they’re witnessing. Viewers are questioning what occurred after Goo La La and Solar Woo Joon reunited, in addition to what could possibly be behind Goo La La’s sudden remarriage.

The drama’s manufacturing workforce shared, “Goo La La and Solar Woo Joon will as soon as once more affirm their emotions for one another in tonight’s episode. Please stay up for the plot twist hidden within the marriage ceremony ceremony and the persevering with twists and turns of Goo La La and Solar Woo Joon’s romance.”

The subsequent episode of “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” airs on November 12 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

