Go Ara Thanks “Hwarang” Co-Star Kim Ji Soo For Supporting Her Upcoming Drama

Kim Ji Soo has despatched Go Ara a candy reward to indicate assist for her upcoming drama “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” (literal title)!

The 2 actresses appeared collectively within the 2016-2017 historic romance drama “Hwarang.”

On July 31, Go Ara took to her Instagram account to share photographs with the hashtags, “Ji Soo unnie, you’re the most effective. ‘Hwarang’ loyalty. A espresso truck as fairly as you. I’m touched!” The banner of the pink espresso truck reads, “Go Ara, be wholesome and have enjoyable as you do your finest!”

“Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” is a romantic comedy a few pianist named Goo La La (Go Ara) who hits all-time low after her household’s sudden downfall. After she finds her option to La La Land, a piano academy in a small village, she finally ends up crossing paths and falling in love with the robust and mysterious Solar Woo Joon (Lee Jae Wook), who appears to be hiding numerous secrets and techniques.

“Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” is ready to premiere on August 26 at 9:30 p.m. KST. Watch the newest teaser right here!

In the meantime, watch Go Ara and Kim Ji Soo in “Hwarang” under:

