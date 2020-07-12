Go Ara Thanks Lee Jung Jae For Thoughtful Gift

Go Ara expressed her gratitude to Lee Jung Jae after he made a candy present of help for her upcoming drama!

The actress is at the moment busy filming the brand new KBS 2TV drama “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” (literal title), a romantic comedy that’s slated to start airing subsequent month. Go Ara will star within the drama as Goo La La, a pianist who hits all-time low after her household’s sudden downfall. After she finds her technique to La La Land, a piano academy in a small village, she finally ends up crossing paths and falling in love with the robust and mysterious Solar Woo Joon (performed by Lee Jae Wook), who appears to be hiding lots of secrets and techniques.

On July 11, Go Ara took to Instagram to disclose that Lee Jung Jae had despatched a espresso truck to the set of her new drama. The actress is at the moment signed to Lee Jung Jae’s company Artist Firm, which he co-founded with Jung Woo Sung in 2016.

Posting a number of images of herself fortunately posing in entrance of the truck and holding up her drink, Go Ara wrote within the hashtags, “Jung Jae sunbaenim,” “espresso truck,” “thanks~,” “actually scrumptious,” and “Lee Jung Jae is the very best.” She additionally shared a couple of images of herself posing along with her co-stars Lee Jae Wook and Shin Eun Soo.

The banner subsequent to the espresso truck, which options a big photograph of Go Ara, reads, “‘Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol,’ please take excellent care of our Ara. From actor Lee Jung Jae.”

Try Go Ara’s images from the set under!

“Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” will premiere on August 26.

Within the meantime, watch Go Ara in her drama “Haechi” with English subtitles under!

