Go Ara Thanks “Miss Hammurabi” Co-Star Kim Myung Soo For Supporting Her Upcoming Drama

Go Ara expressed her gratitude to Kim Myung Soo for sending a espresso truck to the set of her upcoming drama “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” (literal title)!

On July 15, Go Ara took to her private Instagram account to share pictures and wrote within the caption with hashtags, “Thanks, Myung Soo. I really feel energized.” The banner on the espresso truck reads, “I assist Ara noona, the icon of vivid positivism.” Within the video clip, she fortunately waves on the digicam whereas saying, “Myung Soo, thanks! I’ll get pleasure from it!”

“Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” is a romantic comedy a few pianist named Goo La La (Go Ara) who hits all-time low after her household’s sudden downfall. After she finds her approach to La La Land, a piano academy in a small village, she finally ends up crossing paths and falling in love with the powerful and mysterious Solar Woo Joon (Lee Jae Wook), who appears to be hiding lots of secrets and techniques. The drama will premiere on August 26.

Go Ara and Kim Myung Soo appeared collectively within the 2018 JTBC drama “Miss Hammurabi.”

Rewatch “Miss Hammurabi” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)