Go Ara Transforms Into A Peppy Pianist For Upcoming Rom-Com

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” (literal title) has shared its first stills of Go Ara!

The brand new Wednesday-Thursday drama is a romantic comedy a few pianist named Goo La La, who hits all-time low after her household’s sudden downfall. After she finds her option to La La Land, a piano academy in a small village, she finally ends up crossing paths and falling in love with the robust and mysterious Solar Woo Joon (Lee Jae Wook), who appears to be hiding lots of secrets and techniques.

Go Ara performs Goo La La, the happy-go-lucky pianist who doesn’t know defeat. She’s sincere, easy, and whereas she typically will get offended in a goofy manner, Goo La La has the flexibility to make everybody snort. Despite the fact that she all of a sudden turns into broke, Goo La La retains her head up excessive and begins her life anew.

Within the newly launched stills, Goo La La exhibits off her vibrant vitality and is dressed from head to toe in fairly garments and equipment. She spends all her time attempting to get the very best images to add on her social media. She even goes on a buying date together with her canine Mimi and spends the day in a lodge, dwelling her greatest life luxuriously.

Go Ara commented, “I’ve at all times wished to do a romantic comedy, so I’m excited to attempt it out.”

She then described her character. “Goo La La is a lovable pal who is filled with vitality — wherever, anytime,” Go Ara mentioned. “If there’s anybody individuals really feel higher simply by , that will be Goo La La.”

Go Ara continued, “I need to relay my character’s many charms to the viewers. As La La is a pianist, I targeted on training the piano. After I strategy my character, I search for songs associated to her, or I feel deeply about La La as I play the piano in actual life.”

“Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” premieres on August 26 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

