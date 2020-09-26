Go Ara, Ye Ji Received, And Shin Eun Soo Clash Under One Roof In Upcoming KBS Rom-Com

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” has shared a primary glimpse of Go Ara, Ye Ji Received, and Shin Eun Soo’s relationship!

“Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” is an upcoming drama from KBS about an brisk pianist named Goo La La (Go Ara) and an professional part-timer named Solar Woo Joon (Lee Jae Wook) who meet at a piano academy referred to as “La La Land” in a small countryside village.

Ye Ji Received will star as an eccentric girl named Jin Sook Kyung, and Shin Eun Soo will play her daughter Jin Ha Younger, who has an enormous crush on Solar Woo Joon.

On September 25, the drama launched new stills of Goo La La, Jin Sook Kyung, and Jin Ha Younger. Though the three find yourself residing below one roof collectively, they aren’t on the most effective phrases. Jin Sook Kyung can’t assist however be irritated by Goo La La’s brazen persona, whereas Jin Ha Younger regards Goo La La as a love rival and sometimes squabbles along with her. Regardless of the truth that Jin Sook Kyung and Jin Ha Younger don’t deal with her very properly, Goo La La stays unfazed and doesn’t maintain any grudges.

Jin Soo Kyung and Jin Ha Younger will even make viewers snigger with their mother-daughter chemistry. As a single mom, Jin Soo Kyung is elevating Jin Ha Younger by herself, and he or she continuously nags her daughter to do higher. Jin Ha Younger, who’s in her senior yr of highschool, can’t be bothered to hearken to her mom and solely focuses on her unrequited love for Solar Woo Joon.

The manufacturing crew hinted that the tit-for-tat chemistry between the three characters can be attention-grabbing and hilarious and added, “Go Ara, Ye Ji Received, and Shin Eun Soo will convey their characters to life with their very own interpretations and create a novel synergy that can convey nice vitality to the thrilling romance.”

“Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” will air on October 7 at 9:30 p.m. KST. Try a teaser right here!

