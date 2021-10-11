Go away Utility Viral: Sub-engineer requested for depart, wrote – soul is immortal, I can beg, Mohan Bhagwat and Owaisi are my…

Sub-Engineer Rajkumar Yadav in depart software viral: An assistant engineer operating in Madhya Pradesh has written a letter to the dept in search of depart in a ordinary manner. The issues that have been written on this letter are being mentioned. The assistant engineer wrote that I’ve discovered that my soul is immortal. I’ve additionally discovered the previous start. Now I need to recite Gita. I need to remove the ego inside of me, so now I can beg from space to deal with. This stuff stay an issue of dialogue.Additionally Learn – Situation Of Muslims Has Been Like Band Baaja Birthday celebration: AIMIM Leader Owaisi

The identify of the sub-engineer is Rajkumar Yadav. Arvind is operating as Deputy Engineer in Susner Panchayat of Agar Malwa in Madhya Pradesh. Rajkumar Yadav has written a letter to the Leader Government Officer for depart. Rajkumar Yadav has given details about now not having the ability to be provide on the paintings position in anyway each Sunday.

Madhya Pradesh | “I dreamt that Asaduddin Owaisi used to be my formative years good friend ‘Nakul’ & Mohan Bhagwat used to be ‘Shakuni Mama’ in my previous existence. Therefore, I need to do Bhagavad Gita paath on Sundays to grasp extra about my existence,” writes sub-engineer Rajkumar Yadav in a depart software %.twitter.com/aj8nAJ6GZY – ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2021



Rajkumar wrote within the letter- ‘I can now not have the ability to attend any paintings for the district on Sunday as a result of I’ve discovered a couple of days in the past that the soul is immortal. I’ve additionally discovered about my earlier start. Asaduddin Owaisi used to be my first born good friend Nakul and Mohan Bhagwat Sakuni Mama. That is why I need to learn Gita to grasp my existence. Each and every Sunday, I can acquire a grain of wheat from space to deal with via begging to remove the ego inside of me. This can be a query of my soul. I perceive that you’re going to be happy to grant me a vacation each Sunday.’ This letter of the sub engineer stays an issue of dialogue.