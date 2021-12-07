Online industries such as casinos and gaming have seen an incredible growth rate in recent years. Of course, one of the reasons for this is that people are now spending a much more significant amount of time at home and therefore have more time to spend on remote entertainment. The online gaming industry’s growth began way before social distancing was a part of our lives; the question is, how are they doing it? The answer, of course, is big data. Video game companies are re writing the rules and using big data to collect and analyze information which will no doubt give some gamers pause or even convince them that it’s time to reconsider their data privacy level. Online security will undoubtedly become more important to many people, because not everyone’s intentions when collecting our data is entirely honorable. However, big data is here to stay, and it’s been here for a while already, probably without a lot of us really knowing about it or understanding it. Before we get into the implications of big data in the gaming industry, let’s break down the concept a little.

What is Big Data?

As the name implies, Big Data refers to data that is so huge in volume, so fast, or so complex that it simply cannot be processed using traditional data collection and processing methods. We have been processing and storing large amounts of data for a long time, and we have been analyzing that data to extract helpful information for just as long. Big Data, however, is a relatively new concept, having been birthed in the 2000s by well-known industry analyst Doug Laney. His idea of the three V’s explains and defines Big Data very clearly.

Volume: Companies collect data from many different sources; these include transactions, devices, the Internet of Things, equipment, videos, still images, and social media platforms. This is a lot of data to store, and in the past, it would have been very expensive. Thankfully, nowadays, we have data lakes, Hadoop, and cloud storage to ease that burden.

Image by Markus Spiske via Pexels

Velocity: With the Internet of Things growing at the speed that it is, data is now streaming into companies’ hands at an unprecedented rate. This data needs to be stored and analyzed quickly to get the most current analytics. Sensors, smart meters, and RFID tags mean that the data is handled in near real-time.

Variety: There are many formats of data zooming around out there: you might find structured and numeric data in a traditional database or unstructured data in the form of text documents, videos, audio, emails, and financial transactions.

How is Big Data Used in Online Gaming?

Big data goes beyond a focus on personalized advertising and uses analytics to create a customized experience for each player. Since a customer’s loyalty is based on experience, this is of paramount concern. Worlds or adversaries may be tailored to a player’s previous preferences, for example. The data is used to interpret a player’s habits or facts about them, which in turn will inform ( in more advanced games) the world, missions, or which in-game characters you interact with.

Image by Burak Kebapci via Pexels

Final Word

While privacy is a concern, it’s clear that Big Data can make our lives a lot easier. After reading this article. I’m sure you agree!