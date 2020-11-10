Go Hyun Jung To Star As Lead Of New JTBC Drama

Go Hyun Jung will likely be returning with the brand new JTBC drama “A Particular person Much like You” (literal title)!

“A Particular person Much like You” will likely be a couple of girl who’s dedicated to her needs and one other girl who loses the sunshine in her life as a result of different. The drama will likely be in regards to the affair, betrayal, corruption, and revenge that follows their assembly.

Go Hyun Jung will likely be taking up the lead position of Hee Joo, the girl devoted to her needs. Though she grew up in poverty and had a aggressive childhood, Hee Joo turns into a profitable artist and essay author. After her marriage with the successor to a hospital basis, she’s made a contented household. Nevertheless, she’s regretful in regards to the meaningless time she’s handed because the mom of two kids and a person’s spouse. Nevertheless, her life adjustments fully as soon as she meets one other girl who shines even in poverty.

This will likely be Go Hyun Jung’s first drama in roughly two years. As Hee Joo, Go Hyun Jung will specific her character’s feelings intimately, and viewers are already extremely anticipating her portrayal of her character within the upcoming drama.

The manufacturing group shared, “Go Hyun Jung was the primary actress the manufacturing group considered throughout the planning levels as somebody who might greatest painting Hee Joo’s sturdy character and numerous sides. Scriptwriter Yoo Bo Ra’s trademark portrayal of feelings and Go Hyun Jung’s matured performing will meet director Im Hyun Wook’s tasteful directing, and we’ll do our greatest to allow them to exhibit nice synergy. Please present plenty of love and curiosity.”

“A Particular person Comparable To You” will likely be written by scriptwriter Yoo Bo Ra, who wrote JTBC’s “Rain or Shine” and KBS’s “Secret” and “Snowy Highway,” and helmed by director Im Hyun Woo, who labored on JTBC’s “A Particular person You Could Know.”

The drama is slated to premiere in 2021.

