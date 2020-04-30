Go Joon And Jang Nara Share Fateful Meeting Under The Snow In “Oh My Child”

tvN’s upcoming Wednesday-Thursday drama “Oh My Child” has shared new stills and teaser video of Jang Nara and Go Joon.

“Oh My Child” will inform the story of Jang Ha Ri (Jang Nara), the deputy division head at a parenting journal and a workaholic who is aware of what she desires: to have a child, even when she has to skip getting married. The story will contain three males belatedly catching her eye simply when she provides up on love, and the fast-paced romance that follows.

Jang Nara will tackle the position of Jang Ha Ri and Go Joon takes on the position of Han Yi Sang, a photographer who would favor to be celibate. Jang Nara is a job mannequin with sincere and simple charms, whereas Go Joon seems to be chilly on the skin however is heat, harmless, and a bit clumsy at occasions.

The new stills and teaser video present Jang Ha Ri and Han Yi Sang assembly below the falling snow. The teaser video reveals Jang Ha Ri working as much as meet Han Yi Sang as Jang Nara’s narration says, “Like spring daylight that melts away snow, will I be capable to discover love?” The stills present them sitting throughout from one another as they’ve a critical dialog. Anticipation is rising to see what is going to occur between the 2, who first meet by likelihood and find yourself intertwined in one another’s lives.

“Oh My Child” is ready to premiere at 10:50 p.m. KST on Could 13 and will likely be out there on Viki. Try one other teaser for the present under!

