Go Joon And Jo Yeo Jeong Are A Peculiar Couple In “Cheat On Me If You Can”

KBS’s upcoming drama “Cheat on Me If You Can” has shared new stills previewing Go Joon and Jo Yeo Jeong’s relationship!

“Cheat on Me If You Can” is a comedic thriller thriller about adults who stand up to all types of dangerous conduct. Jo Yeo Jeong stars as Kang Yeo Joo, a homicide thriller novelist who spends all day considering up alternative ways to kill folks. Go Joon co-stars as her husband Han Woo Sung, a divorce lawyer who signed a contract along with his spouse that claims, “If you cheat, you die.”

One set of new stills previews a unusual state of affairs between the couple. As Kang Yeo Joo lies quick asleep on a bench within the examine, Han Woo Sung locations a hand on her shoulder with a mysterious smile. In the next stills, he suspiciously holds a pillow over her head, the glint in his eyes suggesting that he would possibly put the pillow on her face. Drama followers are already anticipating what sort of thrill and vitality the couple will convey to the drama.

The drama’s manufacturing workforce commented, “The brand new stills give viewers a style of the killing chemistry between Han Woo Sung and Kang Yeo Joo. Please sit up for the unparalleled thrill of their story.”

One other set of stills present Kang Yeo Joo in a yoga outfit, frozen in terror. The one who startles her is none aside from Cha Soo Ho (Kim Younger Dae), a good-looking part-time employee at a comfort retailer, who brandishes a knife in her route. As she rushes to cowl herself with a pair of cushions, Cha Soo Ho stands relaxed. In the ultimate nonetheless, Kang Yeo Joo sits deep in thought as she toys with the knife in her palms.

The manufacturing workforce commented, “Hold a watch out for the surprising chemistry that can unfold between the homicide thriller novelist Kang Yeo Joo and the comfort retailer part-time employee Cha Soo Ho whereas he undergoes his assistant interview.”

“Cheat on Me If You Can” will premiere on December 2. Take a look at the newest teaser right here!

In the meantime, watch Jo Yeo Jeong in “Lady of 9.9 Billion” under:

