Go Joon And Jung Gun Joo Are Falling Head Over Heels For Jang Nara In “Oh My Child”

tvN’s “Oh My Child” has shared new stills of Jang Nara, Go Joon, and Jung Gun Joo!

“Oh My Child” tells the story of Jang Ha Ri (Jang Nara), a girl who was planning to skip marriage in favor of getting a child first till three males got here unexpectedly into her life.

Spoiler

In the earlier episode, the truth that Jang Ha Ri had inquired about receiving a sperm donor was uncovered to the general public. Because of this, Jang Ha Ri suffered embarrassing moments and misunderstandings, however Han Yi Sang (Go Joon), Choi Kang Eu Tteum (Jung Gun Joo), and Yoon Jae Younger (Park Byung Eun) stayed by her facet to guard her.

In the primary set of stills, Jang Ha Ri and Han Yi Sang develop into each bodily and romantically nearer to one another. From gently caressing her hair to valiantly defending her from a falling panel, Han Yi Sang doesn’t hesitate to indicate affection for her. Their deep gazes amp up the joy for his or her upcoming romance, and viewers are trying ahead to what is going to occur within the subsequent episode.

Whereas Han Yi Sang is charming the viewers along with his straightforwardness, Choi Kang Eu Tteum is making hearts flutter along with his sweetness!

In the second set of stills, Choi Kang Eu Tteum is stooping down earlier than Jang Ha Ri. He leans in the direction of her as if he’s about to kiss her, and his gaze is overflowing with doting affection. It appears as if she has observed his heated stare, and she or he seems to be at him with a combination of shock and bewilderment. Will Choi Kang Eu Tteum have the ability to steal her coronary heart as soon as and for all?

The blossoming “love sq.” will proceed within the subsequent episode of “Oh My Child” that may air on June three at 10:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch the earlier episode of “Oh My Child” under!

