Go Joon Hides A Dreadful Secret In Character Poster For “Cheat On Me If You Can”

Go Joon has reworked into Han Woo Sung in his character poster for upcoming KBS 2TV drama “Cheat on Me If You Can”!

The drama is a comedy-mystery thriller about adults who stand up to all kinds of unhealthy habits. Jo Yeo Jeong will star as homicide thriller novelist Kang Yeo Joo, who spends all day considering up alternative ways to kill folks, whereas Go Joon will play her husband Han Woo Sung, a divorce lawyer who has made a promise in writing along with his spouse that states, “If you cheat, you die.”

Opposite to Kang Yeo Joo, who’s daring and fierce in her character poster, Han Woo Sung seems to be nervous and fearful. His eyes are crammed with desperation as he poses with a pleading finger to his lips. What on earth is he making an attempt to cover from Kang Yeo Joo?

The manufacturing crew commented, “Han Woo Sung is a assured divorce lawyer, however in entrance of his spouse Kang Yeo Joo, he turns into a totally completely different individual. Please sit up for the humorous and thrilling chemistry of the 2 characters who’re hiding secrets and techniques from one another.”

“Cheat on Me if You Can” premieres on December 2. Take a look at Go Joon’s character trailer right here!

In the meantime, watch Go Joon in “Oh My Child” beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1)