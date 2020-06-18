Go Joon, Jang Nara, And Park Byung Eun Share Tense And Emotional Confrontations In “Oh My Child”

tvN’s Wednesday-Thursday drama “Oh My Child” launched new stills of Jang Nara, Go Joon, and Park Byung Eun!

In the earlier broadcast, Jang Ha Ri (Jang Nara) and Han Yi Sang (Go Joon) showcased candy moments from their relationship. Nevertheless, Jang Ha Ri lastly realized that Han Yi Sang is infertile, foreshadowing bother within the couple’s comfortable relationship.

In the newly launched stills, each Jang Ha Ri and Han Yi Sang look annoyed and upset, they usually’re unable to take their eyes off of each other. In one other set of images, Jang Ha Ri is close to tears, and Han Yi Sang appears to be like off into the gap with a lonely gaze whereas attempting to comprise his unhappiness. Viewers are curious to search out out if Han Yi Sang’s situation will change into an impediment of their relationship.

The manufacturing group of “Oh My Child” shared that the 2 actors targeted solely on the script throughout rehearsals for this scene to be able to skillfully seize their characters’ feelings correctly.

Moreover, extra stills of “Oh My Child” additionally preview an intense face-off between Han Yi Sang and Yoon Jae Younger (Park Byung Eun) resulting from their emotions for Jang Ha Ri. In the images, Yoon Jae Younger has a chilly gaze and stiff expression as if he’s sending a warning to Han Yi Sang, however Han Yi Sang stares again warily along with his arms crossed.

Beforehand, Yoon Jae Younger blocked Han Yi Sang’s advances by standing in entrance of the home proper when Jang Ha Ri returned from work, and he started to change into conscious of his rising emotions in the direction of Jang Ha Ri. His internal ideas have been additionally found by Jang Ha Ri’s mother Okay Ran (Kim Hye Okay), intensifying the love triangle even additional.

The manufacturing group shared, “The 2 folks accomplished the explosively tense scene and not using a single mistake through the use of their distinctive charisma, gazes, and detailed expressions. Please preserve look ahead to the confrontation between the 2 males who damage and get indignant due to their love in the direction of Jang Ha Ri.”

The upcoming episode of “Oh My Child” will air on June 17 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

