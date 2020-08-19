Go Joon, Jo Yeo Jeong, And More Show Great Chemistry At 1st Script Reading For New Comedy Thriller Drama

KBS 2TV has given a nearer take a look at the primary script studying for the upcoming drama “If You Cheat, You Die” (literal translation)!

The script studying came about with producing director (PD) Kim Hyung Seok, author Lee Sung Min, and the solid, which incorporates Jo Yeo Jeong, Go Joon, Yeonwoo, Kim Younger Dae, Music Okay Sook, Jung Sang Hoon, Lee Si Eon, Kim Ye Received, Hong Soo Hyun, Oh Min Seok, Lee Se Na, Bae Noo Ri, Kim Jung Pal, Kim Do Hyun, Lee Tae Hyung, Kim Soo Jin, Han Soo Yeon, Gong Sang Ah, Yoo Jun Hong, Music Seung Ha, and extra.

“If You Cheat, You Die” is as a comedy thriller thriller about adults who do unhealthy issues with a responsible conscience. Jo Yeo Jeong will play the bestselling crime thriller novelist Kang Yeo Joo, who’s all the time serious about alternative ways of killing individuals. Go Joon takes on the position of her husband Han Woo Sung, a divorce lawyer who has made a written promise along with his spouse that states, “When you cheat, you die.”

Earlier than the studying started, PD Kim Hyung Seok stated, “I’m very grateful that so many nice actors have gathered right here right this moment. I’d wish to beat COVID-19 and create a drama that’s enjoyable and fashionable.”

Author Lee Sung Min added, “I’m so excited that the actors that I’ve been considering of are right here.” Head of KBS Drama Lee Gun Joon shared, “This can be a extremely anticipated venture for KBS. I hope the viewership rankings might be as robust because the drama’s title.”

Jo Yeo Jeong and Go Joon kicked issues off, displaying superb chemistry as they portrayed a married couple. The duo previewed moments of each comedy and thrills with nice element.

In the meantime, rookie actor Kim Younger Dae introduced a brand new degree of vitality to the studying, taking part in the character Cha Soo Ho, a comfort retailer part-time employee with a fairly face who will get concerned with Kang Yeo Joo and tries to guard her.

Music Okay Sook takes on the position of skilled housekeeper Yeom Jin Okay, whereas Jung Sang Hoon will play Han Woo Sung’s greatest buddy Son Jin Ho.

Lee Si Eon, who might be the skilled detective Jang Seung Chul, labored along with Kim Ye Received as she remodeled into Ahn Se Jin, the one feminine detective of the violent crimes division. The 2 characters joined their police division in the identical 12 months and share a detailed bond as colleagues.

However, Oh Min Seok will play Ma Dong Gyun, a chief on the Nationwide Intelligence Service.

A supply from “If You Cheat, You Die” stated, “This drama is not like something we’ve seen earlier than. We plan to point out viewers a brand new type of leisure that’s humorous and thrilling however stays stylish. Please stay up for our actors’ superb chemistry.”

“If You Cheat, You Die” will air because the follow-up to imminent drama “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” (literal title) in October.

