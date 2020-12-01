Go Joon Makes Endless Attempts To Win Jo Yeo Jeong’s Heart In “Cheat On Me If You Can”

KBS’s upcoming drama “Cheat on Me If You Can” has shared intriguing stills of Go Joon and Jo Yeo Jeong!

“Cheat on Me If You Can” is a comedic thriller thriller about adults who stand up to all types of dangerous habits. Jo Yeo Jeong stars as Kang Yeo Joo, a homicide thriller novelist who spends all day considering up alternative ways to kill individuals. Go Joon co-stars as her husband Han Woo Sung, a divorce lawyer who signed a contract along with his spouse that claims, “If you cheat, you die.”

As beforehand revealed, Han Woo Sung fell in love with Kang Yeo Joo at first sight. The brand new stills present his quite a few makes an attempt to win her coronary heart.

First off, Han Woo Sung seems at her guide signing occasion. He stands nervously earlier than her, and he or she stares at him with no clue about who he’s. Subsequent, he meets her on the restaurant, and so they appear nearer than earlier than, however he’s nonetheless as uneasy as ever. She holds a hoop that appears to have been gifted by him, however there isn’t any look of pleasure or shock on her face. This hints that she is not any atypical girl who could be touched by a romantic proposal.

In one other photograph, Han Woo Sung kneels in entrance of Kang Yeo Joo and presents her a hoop. Nevertheless, it’s the piece of paper he has that catches her consideration. The contract is labeled as one which surrenders his physique to her, and the phrases “If you cheat, you die” are clearly printed on it. It looks as if he has lastly “received her coronary heart,” and he sighs in aid.

The drama’s manufacturing crew shared, “Kang Woo Sung will strive onerous to win the center of a lady he fell in love with at first sight on the Sillim Casanova gosiwon (kind of housing association sometimes leased by college students learning for an necessary examination). The drama will reveal why he went as far as to signal a contract to win her over, so please look ahead to the primary episode that can air this week.”

“Cheat on Me If You Can” will premiere on December 2. Take a look at the most recent teaser right here!

