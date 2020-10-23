Go Joon Transforms Into Charismatic Lawyer And Loving Husband In New Drama With Jo Yeo Jeong

KBS’s upcoming drama “If You Cheat, You Die” (literal translation) has launched new stills of Go Joon in character as Han Woo Sung.

“If You Cheat, You Die” is concerning the marriage between a spouse who’s a homicide thriller author and thinks solely about methods to kill individuals all day lengthy and a husband who’s a divorce lawyer and has a contract together with his spouse that “in case you cheat, you die.”

Jo Yeo Jeong stars as Kang Yeo Joo, the bestselling crime novelist often called the “queen of thriller.” Go Joon stars as Han Woo Sung, the knowledgeable divorce lawyer who’s the right husband when it comes to sexiness, charisma, and affection.

In the brand new stills, Go Joon embraces his character’s pure charisma in a tailor-made swimsuit as he goes about his day as a divorce lawyer. Daily, he handles sudden conditions akin to a consumer taking place on his knees earlier than him to make a request.

Not only a workaholic, he’s additionally an affectionate husband. Often known as the “nation’s husband,” he seems on TV and makes coronary heart gestures for his spouse and smiles brightly as he prepares to go house with the grocery buying, a distinction between his cool skilled aspect and his loving personal aspect.

“If You Cheat, You Die” premieres on December 2.

