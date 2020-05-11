Go Jun Hee Thanks Fans After Successful Indictment Of Malicious Commenters

Go Jun Hee has shared her ideas after finalizing her authorized proceedings.

In April, the actress’s company introduced that malicious commenters had been indicted and fined by the prosecution for spreading rumors that Go Jun Hee was the actress named in Seungri’s group chat in relation to his prostitution mediation allegations.

On Could 10, Go Jun Hee shared screenshots of a few of the articles concerning the indictment of the malicious commenters.

She wrote, “The lengthy battle towards baseless rumors has now come to an finish. I additionally wish to thank the attorneys for serving to me and holding me again after I emotionally and stupidly stated that I needed to sue everybody with out realizing something concerning the legislation. Lastly, I’d wish to thank the reporters who trusted and supported me till the very finish.”

Go Jun Hee continued, “My mother and pop, who’re ceaselessly on my aspect. CEO Hwang Ji Seon, who personally makes me porridge and ginger honey tea even when I’m somewhat ailing; the company staff; the vice chairman; Supervisor Go Yoo Jung; and (producing director) PD Search engine optimisation. Thanks so, a lot. I’ll work more durable to grow to be an excellent higher actress. Thanks. I gained’t neglect this.”

Go Jun Hee has appeared in lots of dramas together with “Twelve Males in a Yr,” “She Was Fairly,” and “Untouchable.”

Watch Go Jun Hee in “Untouchable” with English subtitles under:

