Go Kyung Pyo And Women’ Generation’s Seohyun Share Why They Chose To Appear In Upcoming Drama

Go Kyung Pyo and Women’ Generation’s Seohyun have teamed up with Marie Claire to share a preview of their chemistry of their upcoming drama.

The 2 can be starring in JTBC’s new Wednesday-Thursday drama “Personal Life” (literal title), a drama that takes place throughout the present age by which folks share, steal, and fabricate their non-public lives. The drama is about con artists mobilizing all their methods to reveal the nation’s main “non-public life.”

In the interview that adopted the photograph shoot, the 2 had been requested why they determined to look within the drama. Seohyun mentioned, “As quickly as I learn the script, I needed to be part of it. All the characters who seem within the drama are so charming and the story is absolutely spectacular.” Go Kyung Pyo shared, “Most of all, the script was so attention-grabbing and I used to be drawn to the script as a result of the story is led by the feminine characters.”

Speaking in regards to the largest change they’ve skilled since beginning a profession in appearing, Go Kyung Pyo mentioned, “I’ve turn into extra open about accepting plenty of totally different folks.” Seohyun mentioned, “Appearing is one thing that requires numerous learning because it comes from inside, and it’s giving me a chance to get to know myself higher.”

“Personal Life” is ready to premiere in September, you should definitely try the newest teaser for the drama right here.

