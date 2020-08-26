Go Kyung Pyo And Women’ Generation’s Seohyun To Appear On “Ask Us Something” For Upcoming Drama

Go Kyung Pyo and Women’ Generation’s Seohyun are headed to JTBC’s “Ask Us Something”!

On August 26, it was reported that the 2 could be showing on the present to advertise their upcoming JTBC drama “Personal Life” (literal title).

A supply from “Ask Us Something” confirmed the information and mentioned, “Go Kyung Pyo and Seohyun will likely be filming their look on August 27. Their episode will air in September.”

“Personal Life” takes place throughout the present age during which folks share, steal, and fabricate their personal lives. It’s about con artists mobilizing all their methods to reveal the nation’s main “personal life.” The drama is ready to premiere in September.

Within the meantime, take a look at Go Kyung Pyo in “Chicago Typewriter” beneath:

Watch Now

… in addition to Seohyun in the drama “Time“:

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)