Go Kyung Pyo, Lee Yi Kyung, Kwak Dong Yeon, And More Cast In Upcoming Comedy Film

The cast lineup for upcoming comedy film “6/45” was announced!

“6/45” tells the comic story of South Korean and North Korean soldiers meeting up secretly when the wind blows a first prize lottery ticket past Korea’s military demarcation line and into North Korea. The film will be helmed by director Park Gyu Tae.

Go Kyung Pyo will take on the role of Chun Woo, a sergeant who keeps South Korea’s frontline guard post. He is the initial owner of the first prize lottery ticket, and he exerts all possible efforts to reclaim the ticket so that he can live the life he dreamed of after he is discharged from the army.

Lee Yi Kyung will play Yong Ho, a sergeant at the North Korean guard post who gets his hands on a lottery ticket by chance and dreams of turning his life around completely. Park Se Wan will be playing Yong Ho’s younger sister Yeon Hee, who is a North Korean soldier in charge of the loudspeaker propaganda broadcasts for South Korea.

Eum Moon Suk was cast as South Korean company commander Lieutenant Kang, who will help out poor Chun Woo in his search for the lottery ticket. Kwak Dong Yeon will play forward observer Man Chul of the South Korean frontline force. Man Chul is good-natured but slightly slow.

Lastly, Lee Soon Won will appear as North Korean political commissar Seung Il, one of Yong Ho’s cooperators, while Kim Min Ho will be the North Korean sergeant Chul Jin who specializes in hacking South Korean computers.

“6/45” started filming on April 20 and is slated to premiere next year.

Watch Go Kyung Pyo in “Chicago Typewriter” here…

Watch Now

…and Lee Yi Kyung in “Welcome to Waikiki S2” below!

Watch Now

Source (1)