Go Kyung Pyo Looks Back On His Profession, Talks About Upcoming Drama, Hobbies, And More

Go Kyung Pyo has teamed up with Singles journal for a particular picture unfold and interview to speak about trying again on his profession, feeling excited for his upcoming drama, and his hobbies.

The actor has appeared in a wide range of dramas, movies, and selection reveals over his profession to date, and he appeared again on his journey as he acknowledged, “With the passing of time, I’ve discovered to be grateful of even the small issues. After I look again on the trail I’ve walked down, I’m the place I’m now with the assistance of others who directed and filmed me. I all the time really feel like I’m being helped by people who find themselves capable of do issues that I can’t.”

He additionally expressed his pleasure for the upcoming JTBC drama “Non-public Life,” which can inform the story of a con artist who unintentionally will get concerned in personal issues on a nationwide scale and competes in opposition to large firms. He can be appearing alongside Ladies’ Technology’s Seohyun, Kim Hyo Jin, and Lee Hak Joo.

Go Kyung Pyo can be taking part in the position of con artist Lee Jung Hwan, and he acknowledged, “Throughout my time within the navy, I took a while to mirror on myself with the intention to present a change by way of my appearing sooner or later. I did have some regrets as a result of I didn’t really feel like I’d left as a lot of an affect because the actors I grew up watching, however I’m making an attempt to simply accept many issues with a humble and grateful angle. So long as I do my greatest, I imagine I’ll get pleasure from good outcomes.”

Lastly, Go Kyung Pyo opened up about his love for artwork and mentioned, “I used to be influenced by my mom, who majored in artwork, and began it as a passion. I’m not wonderful at it or something, however I really feel completely happy as a result of I get plenty of reward that I’m doing nicely so I maintain drawing.” He added, “Drawing shouldn’t be solely an excellent type of care on your psychological well being, however you additionally really feel a way of accomplishment from creating one thing. I get plenty of inspiration from the ‘Slam Dunk’ comics, 90’s music, and H.O.T’s ‘Gentle’ by way of the messages they attempt to convey.” Go Kyung Pyo additionally shared that he hopes to enterprise into music and work on a collaboration some day.

Go Kyung Pyo’s full interview and picture unfold with Singles could be discovered of their July challenge.

