Go Kyung Pyo, Seohyun, Kim Hyo Jin, Kim Young Min, And More Share Final Thoughts On The End Of Their Drama “Non-public Lives”

The 4 lead actors of JTBC’s “Non-public Lives” shared closing feedback as their drama aired its remaining episode on November 26.

“Non-public Lives” is a drama about skilled con artists who use their abilities to disclose a high-level nationwide secret. Go Kyung Pyo starred as Lee Jung Hwan, a crew chief at a serious company who has an unknown background. Seohyun starred as Cha Joo Eun, who grew to become a con artist to be able to survive. Kim Hyo Jin starred as Jung Bok Gi, a con artist who’s acknowledged as the highest of her class, and Kim Young Min starred as Kim Jae Wook, her partner-in-crime.

Seohyun stated, “I lived for greater than six months as Cha Joo Eun, so I can’t imagine that it’s the tip. It was an excellent honor to work with such an excellent director, author, manufacturing workers, and solid. Will probably be a time that I’ll always remember. Thanks to the viewers who confirmed love for ‘Non-public Lives’ and Cha Joo Eun.”

Go Kyung Pyo stated, “I’m sincerely grateful to the manufacturing workers who had enjoyable with us on set and the viewers who loved our drama. I can even do my job properly in my subsequent challenge. Please deal with your well being throughout the chilly winter.”

Kim Hyo Jin stated, “I’m grateful to all of the viewers who despatched us their love. There was no set that was extra comfy and completely satisfied than ours. I performed Jung Bok Gi from late spring to early winter, and I’ll cherish that entire time as completely satisfied reminiscences.”

Kim Young Min stated, “Because of the director and workers, who created a superb ambiance on set regardless of the difficult circumstances [of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic], I used to be capable of have enjoyable filming till the very finish. I’m additionally grateful to my fellow actors who labored with me. Lastly, I’d prefer to thank the viewers who despatched us their love and assist.”

Park Sung Geun, who performed Cha Hyun Tae, stated by way of his company, “I attempt to present a brand new facet of myself with each challenge, but it surely’s uncommon to get an opportunity to play a personality who’s a 180-degree change out of your final position. Cha Hyun Tae is a careless con artist whose overly optimistic character makes him a goal for different con artists, however he’s trustworthy and affectionate in his emotions. That’s why I loved spending the previous six months as Cha Hyun Tae. Leaving apart the query of rankings, I’m excited to see that viewers world wide will chuckle and cry at our drama by way of the brand new platform Netflix. Though the drama has ended, I hope that many viewers will watch ‘Non-public Lives’ and bear in mind Cha Hyun Tae.”

Kim Search engine optimization Received, who performed Mr. Nam, stated, “‘Non-public Lives’ was the primary time that I used to be a hard and fast solid member, so I actually loved being on the challenge from starting to finish. I’m grateful to the director and manufacturing workers, who had religion in me to offer me this opportunity. It was because of the solid and crew who stored us heat on set that I used to be capable of movie with a lightweight coronary heart. I’d prefer to sincerely thank the viewers who had been with us till the tip, and I’ll present a brand new facet of myself quickly by way of a brand new challenge.”

Tae Received Suk, who performed Han Son, stated, “When a drama ends, one ought to really feel each refreshed and regretful, however I grew to become so connected to this drama that I’ve extra regrets this time. It was an honor to be a part of such a superb and fascinating challenge.” He then suggested his character to let go of Cha Joo Eun and concluded, “To the viewers, thanks for having fun with and cherishing ‘Non-public Lives’ till now. I hope that the character and tales I performed had been fascinating to you.”

Kim Min Sang, who performed Normal Supervisor Kim Sang Man, stated, “It’s a disgrace that it’s ending after I developed such attachments to everybody over virtually seven months. I’m grateful to administrators Nam Gun, Yoon Jae Received, and Choi Yoon Man, in addition to all of the workers, for making such an excellent ambiance on set for us to behave comfortably in. Thanks to the viewers who beloved and supported ‘Non-public Lives.’”

Yoon Sa Bong, who performed Yang In Sook, stated by way of her company, “We had been capable of end filming safely as a result of efforts of all of the manufacturing workers, who created a heat and reliable set for us, in addition to the administrators and writers, who created such an excellent manufacturing. It was enjoyable to movie along with such cool co-stars on this heat ambiance. I want I may meet them once more by way of one other challenge. Thanks to the viewers who beloved ‘Non-public Lives.’”

Lee Hak Joo, who performed Kim Myung Hyun, stated, “It was a lot enjoyable to movie that it’s unhappy to assume that there is not any extra filming left. I actually wish to work with these administrators, writers, manufacturing workers, and co-stars once more. As a result of it was such an enormous solid, I used to be just a little scared earlier than filming started. I’m an introvert, so I’m often just a little fearful when beginning one thing new. However all of us acquired alongside so properly on set that I took energy from it.”

Watch Go Kyung Pyo in “Chicago Typewriter”:

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8)